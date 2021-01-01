TOM FORD Cream and Powder Eyeshadow Duo Naked Bronze

A two-tiered eye palette with two coveted formulas to create a lustrous and seductive eye look. The Cream and Powder Eye Color features a Base Eye Color and Eye Color for warm-weather looks. The ultra-pigmented, metallic cream shadow glides on a rich, molten glow. The sparkling celestial powder intensifies your eyes with alluring shimmer. This palette contains:- 0.24 oz Eye Cream Color- 0.07 oz Powder Eye Color. Remote private islands where summer lasts all year and one day seamlessly blends into the next inspire the TOM FORD Soleil Collection, a sensuous series of bronzers, highlighters, and skincare designed to illuminate summer.