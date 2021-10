What it is: A buildable, blendable cream blush that leaves cheeks beautifully flushed with the perfect touch of sheer, radiant color. What it does: It imparts a subtle wash of color on your skin while delivering moisturizing benefits to support skin's radiance. Easily blendable, it helps you create a soft contour or natural-looking flushed appearance. Delicately fragranced with the brand's signature scent, it leaves behind a luminous finish. How