Kjaer Weis - Cream Glow Refill - Lustrous

Kjaer Weis' refill highlighter has a creamy formula that melts into the skin and gives it a natural, lit-from-within glow. It's blended with nourishing Gardenia Florida Extract to help protect against free radicals while Sweet Almond Seed Oil and vitamin-rich Rosehip Seed Oil hydrates and promotes elasticity. The brand recommends applying it with the warmth of your fingers for the most seamless result. - 'Lustrous' is a warm bronze - Free from parabens, silicones, petrochemical emulsifiers and synthetic fragrance - Certified organic