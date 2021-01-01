Rahua Cream Wax, 3 oz, for Medium Hold for Dry, Frizzy, Wavy, Curly, Short Hair, All Hair Types, Non Greasy Hair Cream Wax, Adding Volume and Texture, Natural Looking Hairstyle

WHY RAHUA: Rahua is a clean, luxury beauty brand that offers all-natural, professional-grade hair and skin care products made from plant-powered ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest. Every 1 Bottle sold helps to preserve 1 Acre of the Amazon Rainforest. Rahua is committed to clean beauty and a sustainable future. Self-wellness is a journey that begins with respecting the Earth. This is why all Rahua products are made with Organic, Natural, and Pure Plant Based Ingredients. Hair Styling: This versatile modern hair cream offers low-key shine and pliable hold. Effective at fighting frizz, the non-greasy formula adds height, texture, and definition to short hair and control and manageability to long hair. Clean ingredients: This hair wax made of plant-based ingredients from the Amazon rainforest like Carnauba (Powerful enough to offer hair beautiful, long-lasting hold, yet gentle enough to easily rinse away), Palo Santo, and Organic Green Tea. How it Works: Sculpt your hair into your personal style and provide it the hydration it needs with the Cream Wax by Rahua. Made of plant-based, SymbioticⓇ rahua oil, this hair styler adds height and definition to short hair, whiles giving additional control and manageability to long hair. The versatile styling cream offers a soft to medium hold. Suggested Use: Use this organic wax for short hair to create height and definition and for long hair to add control and manageability. Apply on wet hair for moldability and sculpting; on dry hair for lift and definition.