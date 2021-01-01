From rahua

Rahua Cream Wax, 3 oz, for Medium Hold for Dry, Frizzy, Wavy, Curly, Short Hair, All Hair Types, Non Greasy Hair Cream Wax, Adding Volume and Texture, Natural Looking Hairstyle

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

WHY RAHUA: Rahua is a clean, luxury beauty brand that offers all-natural, professional-grade hair and skin care products made from plant-powered ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest. Every 1 Bottle sold helps to preserve 1 Acre of the Amazon Rainforest. Rahua is committed to clean beauty and a sustainable future. Self-wellness is a journey that begins with respecting the Earth. This is why all Rahua products are made with Organic, Natural, and Pure Plant Based Ingredients. Hair Styling: This versatile modern hair cream offers low-key shine and pliable hold. Effective at fighting frizz, the non-greasy formula adds height, texture, and definition to short hair and control and manageability to long hair. Clean ingredients: This hair wax made of plant-based ingredients from the Amazon rainforest like Carnauba (Powerful enough to offer hair beautiful, long-lasting hold, yet gentle enough to easily rinse away), Palo Santo, and Organic Green Tea. How it Works: Sculpt your hair into your personal style and provide it the hydration it needs with the Cream Wax by Rahua. Made of plant-based, SymbioticⓇ rahua oil, this hair styler adds height and definition to short hair, whiles giving additional control and manageability to long hair. The versatile styling cream offers a soft to medium hold. Suggested Use: Use this organic wax for short hair to create height and definition and for long hair to add control and manageability. Apply on wet hair for moldability and sculpting; on dry hair for lift and definition.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com