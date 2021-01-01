Creamy & Christmassy Body Butter Trio - The Body Shop Creamy & Christmassy Body Butter Trio Gift Set is the perfect treat for spoiling festive fragrance lovers. This trio of creamy Body Butters is made with 96% ingredients of natural origin, including handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana. Benefits Perfect for normal to dry skin Helps skin feel protected and Nourished with 96hr moisture Non-sticky, non-greasy formula Joy & Jasmine Body Butter: A limited edition festive fragrance, this joyful, body-loving moisturizer is enriched with jasmine extract from India and notes of orange flower, rose and sensual jasmine. This fresh, light and floral scent is guaranteed to give you the Christmas feels. Love & Plums Body Butter: A limited edition festive fragrance, our body-loving moisturizer is enriched with plum extract from Turkey and notes of plum sorbet, peony and comforting musk. This rich, bright, fruity-floral scent is guaranteed to give you the Christmas feels. Kindness & Pears Body Butter: A limited edition festive fragrance, this body-loving moisturizer is enriched with pear extract from Italy and notes of juicy pear, strawberry and warm tonka bean. This sweet, vibrant and fruity scent is guaranteed to leave you feeling that Christmas kindness. All body butters are made with at least 96% ingredients of natural origin, including cocoa butter, handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana and, Community Fair Trade sesame seed oil from Nicaragua. The Body Shop super creamy Body Butters now comes in recyclable packaging made with an aluminum lid and 100% recycled plastic tub, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from India. This means you can love your planet every time you love that beautiful body.Cruelty Free Key Ingredients Joy & Jasmine Body Butter is enriched with jasmine extract from India and notes of orange flower, rose and sensual jasmine. Love & Plums Body Butter is enriched with plum extract from Turkey and notes of plum sorbet, peony and comforting musk. Kindness & Pears Body Butter is enriched with pear extract from Italy and notes of juicy pear, strawberry and warm tonka bean. These limited edition festive body butters are made with at least 96% ingredients of natural origin, including cocoa butter, handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana and, Community Fair Trade sesame seed oil from Nicaragua. Shea butter is that richest, creamiest of natural butters that helps products slather your skin in love and nourishment. Includes Joy & Jasmine Body Butter (1.69 oz) Love & Plums Body Butter (1.69 oz) Kindness & Pears Body Butter (1.69 oz) - Creamy & Christmassy Body Butter Trio