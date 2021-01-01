This portable concealer kit features a creamy concealer and pressed powder that set make-up for a lasting wear. It instantly provides lift to the eyes and features skin smoothing emollients that seamlessly blend providing a soft-focus look. Design house: Bobbi Brown. Series: Creamy Concealer Kit. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Concealer. Beauty group: Face. Size: 0.11 oz. Color: Warm Beige. Barcode: 716170086576. Creamy Concealer Kit - Warm Beige by Bobbi Brown for Women - 0.11 oz Concealer.