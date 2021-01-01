found Creamy Lip & Cheek Stick with Mango Butter, 140 Coconut, 0.11 oz

Found Creamvy Lip & Cheek Stick with Mango Butter A multi-use lip and cheek stick that provides a natural flush of color for your face. Suitable for all skintones. Mango Butter is rRich in essential vitamins that support healthy-looking skin . Trend Alert.... Monotone make-up WHAT IT DOES: Experience this creamy lip and cheek color in one swipe to awaken a natural flush of color. This cream-to-powder Mango Butter formula blends in easily for beautifully buildable color. Explore this versatile formula that complements all skin tones.