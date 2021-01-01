Find the Create & Bake Jewelry Geometric Chandelier Necklace Kit by Bead Landing® at Michaels. Craft a stylish necklace with this kit from Bead Landing. This kit has everything needed to create a stunning chandelier-style necklace that is sure to stand out. Just fill the metal forms with the included crystals and bake until smooth. Craft a stylish necklace with this kit from Bead Landing. This kit has everything needed to create a stunning chandelier-style necklace that is sure to stand out. Just fill the metal forms with the included crystals and bake until smooth. Details: 6" x 6" x 1" (15.24cm x 15.24cm x 2.54cm) package size 21 pieces Instructions includedContents: 7 electroplated iron jump ring (0.31"/8 mm) 4 electroplated iron coil end caps 2 electroplated iron joined rings (0.47"/12 mm each) 1 electroplated zinc alloy charm 1 electroplated zinc alloy pendant 1 electroplated iron t-bar clasp 1 black waxed cotton cord (30"/76.2 cm) 1 dark blue baking crystal pack (0.1 oz./2.8 g) 1 cyan baking crystal pack (0.14 oz./3.9 g) 1 teal baking crystal pack (0.14 oz./3.9 g) 1 light cyan baking crystal pack (0.14 oz./3.9 g) | Create & Bake Jewelry Geometric Chandelier Necklace Kit by Bead Landing® | Michaels®