Purchase the Creations Simulated Abalone Round Pendants by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. These semi-precious stone pendants will be perfect to make personalized DIY jewelry designs. You can pair these with a chain to create necklaces or bracelets. These semi-precious stone pendants will be perfect to make personalized DIY jewelry designs. You can pair these with a chain to create necklaces or bracelets. Details: Multicolor 40mm x 7mm 2 pieces Round Abalone and acrylic | Creations Simulated Abalone Round Pendants by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®