Century CREED 4 oz MMA Fight Gloves, Medium, White

The Century® CREED™ 4 oz MMA Fight Gloves introduce dedicated athletes and fighters to a new world of training. These traditional 4 oz MMA Fight Gloves offer three thick layers of foam padded protection that hugs your hands without a lot of mass. Its unique curvature easily lets hands close to form a fist or open for hand strikes. The CREED™ MMA Fight Gloves also feature an exposed thumb so you can dig in or fight off opponents. FEATURES: Innovative and traditional MMA fight gloves designed for sparring or grappling Made of top grain, premium leather for long-lasting quality and highest performance Three layers of closed cell, high-density foam and one layer of open cell foam padding Hook and loop wrist wraps for additional wrist coverage and support during training Nylon lining provides hand breathability and keeps temperatures comfortable Curvature for easy open and close to form fist, hand strike or dig hands Exposed thumb allows hands to dig and fight off opponent chokes Real fight glove weight to improve punching technique and power Ideal for committed athletes, passionate fighters or professionals Tested and developed at top MMA schools, including Jackson/Winkeljohn MMA Glove Weight: 4 oz Available in sizes SM, MD, LG, XL, XXL Century