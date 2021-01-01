Phytomer Creme 30 Early Wrinkle Plumping Solution Cream (1.6 fl. oz.)

Creme 30 Early Wrinkle Plumping Solution Cream from Phytomer utilizes a combination of soothing ingredients to rehydrate your skin. This face moisturizer is especially beneficial to anyone experiencing fine lines, wrinkles and dryness thanks to its potent OLIGOMER® and rhodella formula.Key Ingredients:Rhodella: reverses the effects of stress on the skin by strengthening the physical and chemical barrier, rehydrating the skin and reconnecting the Dermal-Epidermal Junction (DEJ).Jania: neutralizes the free radicals caused by mental stress and relaunches collagen production.OLIGOMER®: boosts the skin with magnesium, a key stress-fighting molecule.Key Benefits:Diminishes early signs of agingPlumps the skinHydrates the skinClinical Studies:Awakened skin: + 35%*Enlivened complexion: + 29%*More resilient skin: 74%**Decrease in the total wrinkled surface area by 21%****Clinical scoring on 23 volunteers after twice daily application for 28 days. **Satisfaction test conducted on 23 women. Application twice daily for 28 days. ***Scientific test of 23 volunteers after twice daily application for 28 days, best visual result obtained.