What it is: An ultra-pure, active night elixir that helps restore and hydrate skin for instant gratification and visible results overnight. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This luxurious, velvety night cream combines the power of clinical-grade ingredients like CoQ10, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C with high-performance botanicals such as ashwagandha, pomegranate and blue-green algae. The formula traps actives at the heart of your skin