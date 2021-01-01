LEONOR GREYL PARIS - Crème De Soin À L'amarante Detangling And Color-protecting Conditioner, 150ml - one size

Give color-treated locks some TLC with this luxurious conditioner and detangler from hair specialist Leonor Greyl Paris. Packed with botanical oils and nourishing plant extracts, including Amaranth - renowned for its highly nutritional properties - it treats your weakest areas to restore radiance and strength. A UV-protectant ensures your tresses will maintain vibrancy and shine. - Can be used as a weekly conditioning mask - 100% natural, plant-based ingredients - Free from SLS, parabens and silicone