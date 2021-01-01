Let your style radiate in the BCBGMAXAZRIA Crepe Cutout Gown with Slit. Sleeveless, pull-on styling with rear half-zip closure. Dress offers stylish cut-out at front with a delicate sweetheart neckline. Slender over-the-shoulder straps. Concealed half-zip at back and adjustable straps. Vented hemline hits at maxi length. 95% cotton, 5% spandex. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 50 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.