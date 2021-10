This vibrant floral top in teal is perfect for the summer months. Made from a colourful printed stretch crepe, it feels cool and comfortable to wear. Pair with jeans for a smart casual look. Constructed from 95% Polyester 5% Elastane This skirt can be washed on a regular 30c wash with similarly colour items to prevent colour run. Teal Crepe Floral Womens T-Shirt Small Luke Archer