Perfect for any occasion, you'll love the celestial look of the Sterling Forever Crescent Bar Multi Layer Necklace. Lobster clasp closure with adjustable links. Star, crescent, and bar layered necklace. Made with gold-plated brass. Lead nickel free. Measures 16-24 with 3 extender. 6mm burst, 17mm crescent, 26mm bar. Keep away from water and chemicals for optimal wear and storage. Imported.