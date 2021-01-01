A comfy, everyday style that is perfect for adventures or just relaxing on the couch, it's the Mountain Khakis Crest Cord Pants Relaxed Fit. Zip-fly and button closure with belt loop waistband. Traditional five-pocket design. 99% cotton, 1% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 44 1 2 in Inseam: 33 in Front Rise: 11 1 2 in Back Rise: 15 1 2 in Leg Opening: 17 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 34. Please note that measurements may vary by size.