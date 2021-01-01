Crested Butte CO Ski Original & Classic Freestyle Ski Butte Tote Bag

Crested Butte CO Freestyle Skier Males/Females Girls/Boys Local Ski Wear w/– Classic & Original Local Ski Graphic made for Winter Sports in Crested Butte CO | Crested Butte Pro Alpine Skier carving snow down a steep Ski Resort Mountain in Colorado Wintertime Alpine Ski Gear Crested Butte Classic Ski Wear for the slopes in Crested Butte | Local Skiing Artwork w/– freestyle skier sledding the ski fields in Crested Butte CO | Cool Christmas Present for skiers in Crested Butte Colorado 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.