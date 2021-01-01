Caroline Constas Crew Bikini Bottom in Red. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Caroline Constas Crew Bikini Bottom in Red. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Nylon blend. Hand wash cold. Etched gold-tone coin accents. Item not sold as a set. CLNR-WX27. MB50CVBE21. For New York-based designer Caroline Constas, wanderlust is a way of life, inspiring her namesake line of jet set-ready pieces. Her signature off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and weightless cotton fabrics have been flattering women's frames since 2014. Caroline's Greek heritage and extensive travels throughout the Mediterranean inflect each collection with a laidback sense of glamour, season after season.