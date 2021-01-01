Travelpro Crew Expert-Softside Expandable Rollaboard Upright Luggage, Jet Black, Carry-On 20-Inch

Made from the same top-quality materials and components as our professional line, crew expert is airline-grade luggage for the most demanding frequent travelers. This limited-edition carry-on Rollaboard features vintage styling, State of the art technology and the unsurpassed durability that only pilots and flight crews worldwide have long depended on from Travelpro. Built for the toughest travel: crash-guard wheel housings, robust corner Armor, side bumpers and rubber skid plate provide ultimate protection on high-wear points. Honey comb framing system is made of durable polypropylene Handles that go the extreme distance: anti-crush extension handles feature innovative technology that prevents tubes from denting and getting stuck. Stays on track: extra strong supra zipper heads are engineered to resist damage, track precisely and ensure effortless opening and secure closing. Wear-resistant exterior: durable, high-density ballistic nylon fabric with duraguard coating resists water, stains and abrasion to keep your bag looking and performing great for years.