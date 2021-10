Classic comfort awaits with the Dylan by True Grit Crew Neck Long Sleeve Soft Cotton Slub Tee. Crafted from soft cotton this tee features a crew neckline, fitted long sleeves, solid color design, and a straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 1 2 in Sleeve Length: 35 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.