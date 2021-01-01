Travelpro Crew Versapack Rolling Tote Patriot Blue - Travelpro Softside Carry-On

Everything you need is within reach in the dependable Crew VersaPack Deluxe Tote. Ideal alone for an overnight trip or as a companion to your other luggage, this durable do-all offers ample interior space in a compact size and sports an exterior side pocket fitting for an umbrella or water bottle. A quick-access front pocket also includes a key fob and organizational compartments for all your necessities. Carrying options include dual handles, a removable and adjustable padded shoulder strap and a rear stacking strap to secure the tote to a rolling bag for hands-free mobility. Individual padded sleeves fit most 14 laptops and standard-size tablets. Patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle minimizes wobble and has multiple stops to accommodate users of different heights. High-performance ball bearing wheels ensure the smoothest roll and long-lasting durability. High-density ballistic nylon fabric with DuraGuard coating resists stains and abrasions. Built-in protection includes robust corner armor, skid guards and durable wheel housings that protect high-wear points. Exterior side pocket is ideal for a water bottle or umbrella. Quick-access front pocket includes a key fob and organizational compartments. Hold-down straps keep contents in place. SUPRA Zipper heads are engineered to resist damage from daily use and abuse. Rear strap fits around the extension handle of a Rollaboard or spinner suitcase for secure stacking and hands-free mobility.