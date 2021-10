Sharpen casual looks with this organic cotton fleece sweatshirt with a touch of stretch. Finished in a classic fit with an embroidered signature croc and ribbed trim along the cuffs and hem. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Ribbed trim Organic cotton/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem. Men Luxury Coll - Lacoste > Lacoste > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lacoste. Color: Navy. Size: XXL.