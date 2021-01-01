Make sure your game stays running smoothly and accurately when you use the Fat Cat® Cricket Dry Erase Scoreboard. Featuring an easy clean surface to keep scoring updates quick and fluid and mounting hardware for easy wall attachments, this board will serve as your go-to scorekeeper. The Dry Erase Scoreboard includes a dry erase marker for convenience. Keep your games moving quickly and efficiently with the Cricket Dry Erase Scoreboard. FEATURES: Dry erase cricket scoreboard Surface cleans quickly and easily for effortless score tracking Included mounting hardware lets you safely attach the board to walls Included dry erase marker for convenient scorekeeping Dimensions: 23.5” x 15.5” Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty Model: 41-0301