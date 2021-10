Key Notes: Rose Extractions, Cinnamon Essential, Jujube Honey Accord, Red Cedarwood About The Fragrance: Crimson Rocks was inspired by the perfumer's vision when the crimson colors of the Rock Rose of Al Hajar and the shade of its mountains are illuminated by the last rays of April's sun. One of four gender-transcending Eau de Parfums in the Renaissance Collection, inspired by landscapes throughout Oman that portray nature as a liberating force and as a source of pleasure and inspiration. Each f