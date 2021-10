This is perfect for any crispr enthusiast or science lover you know that has a classy style. If you are a genetic editing fan this is for you. funny crispr, science, bio, college, major, perfect for biologist, bio, cas9, cas12, genome, editing, funny pun This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.