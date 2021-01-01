AGOLDE Criss Cross Short in Denim-Light 100% cotton. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Button fly. Whiskering detail along front. 5-pocket design. AGOF-WF14. A9009-1206. About the designer: AGOLDE aims to push the boundaries of premium denim by invoking comfort, design, and sustainability into each product. Inspired by the perfect vintage pair updated with a fresh modern reinterpretation, each silhouette offers an authentic and irreverent attitude that hails from its Los Angeles based studio. Globally sourced luxurious fabrics designed with an irreverent attitude and crafted with meticulous attention to detail is rooted by yesterday and today's youth culture and creatives. The brand's dedication to innovative direction is driven by environmental consciousness while mastering quality, fit and individuality undoubtedly placing the brand at the forefront of a new standard set for luxury denim.