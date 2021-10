Easy fit, long sleeve dress with surplice neckline, smocking at waist and cuffs and ruffles at skirt hem.35" From top of shoulder to hem (based on a size small/4).Length: Above the knee. Stretch Lileeze™ (95% Polyester, 5% Spandex) - This machine washable, lightweight, airy fabric works wonders for us! It resists wrinkles, takes color and prints fabulously, and offers amazing drape to keep you comfortable and resort chic from day to night. Machine wash cold, separately. Imported.