Crna Gora Montenegro Flag Montenegrin Pride Balkans Cyrillic Raglan Baseball Tee

This vintage style design shows the Montenegrin flag with the country's name in the Montenegrin language Crna Gora in the cyrillic script. Montenegro means black mountain and its capital is Podgorica. The flag is red with a yellow border and shows a two-headed eagle which is a symbol of Byzantine and ultimately ancient Roman origin.