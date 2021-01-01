Croatia 2020 Stadium Away Men's Soccer Jersey

YOUR TEAM. YOUR COLORS. Rep your team in the Croatia Stadium Away Jersey. Highly breathable fabric helps keep sweat off your skin, so you stay cool and comfortable on the field or in the stands. Benefits Nike Breathe fabric helps you stay dry and cool. Authentic design gives you the same look worn by the pros on the field. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% recycled polyester Machine wash Imported MADE WITH SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric. The material comes from plastic bottles that Nike has diverted from landfills since 2010âbringing Nike's total to more than 7 billion. Style: CD0694; Color: Anthracite/Black/University Red; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult