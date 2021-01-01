CROATOAN - lost colony Roanoke NC T-Shirt

Perfect for history buffs, geeks, and nerds that love bizarre unsolved mysteries. The Roanoke North Carolina "Lost Colony" was in Dare County, North Carolina -- Perfect for Halloween or anything spooky. A great tale to tell, perfect for history majors! The word "CROATOAN" carved into a tree was the only clue regarding the disappearance of settlers from the Roanoke colony. This has been dubbed the "lost Colony" and in 1590 this was word was discovered carved into a tree, the only clue to the disappearance Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem