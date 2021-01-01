Crochet Box Top

This Crochet Foiled Overlay Box Top in charcoal is the perfect layering piece! Details of subtle branches entwined with the crochet knit is sheer and would pair nicely with a shorter length tank! Features a high, bateau neckline, and elbow length sleeves. Cropped waist hem and boxy fit.(You may want to size down if you are in between sizes.) Top is mostly black with charcoal foil detailing. Pairs best with a black tank and bottoms. Tank does not come with the top and print will vary. Due to the delicate nature of this top, only hand washing is recommended. Lay flat to dry.