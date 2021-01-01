Strike a pose with the intriguing LAUREN Ralph Lauren Crochet Straw Debby Drawstring Medium bag. Made of straw with leather trim. Drawstring with magnetic snap closure. Top shoulder strap with detachable crossbody strap. Signature logo detail at front. Flat bottom. Lining made of polyester. Interior zip and slip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 9 3 4 in Depth: 5 3 4 in Height: 12 in Strap Length: 41 in Strap Drop: 20 1 2 in Handle Length: 18 in Handle Drop: 9 in Weight: 1 lb 1.4 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.