Perfect for your summer picnic at the park, the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Crochet Straw Marcy II Satchel Mini starts with the legendary faux-leather LRL logo charm, two top handles for easy carry, and a removable shoulder strap for when you need your hands free. Slip pocket and a zip pocket at the interior Constructed of 100% paper. PU (polyurethane) trim. Lining: 80% polyester, 20% cotton. Magnetic snap closure. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 1 2 in Depth: 4 3 4 in Height: 8 in Strap Length: 45 in Strap Drop: 22 in Handle Length: 13 in Handle Drop: 4 in Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.