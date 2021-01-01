Crockpot: 25 Easy and Healthy Crockpot Breakfast and Brunch Recipes Janet Widener Author

Do you want to cook like your mother or grandmother? Do you want your meals to be rich in flavor and aroma and be a perfect combination of visual and olfactory effects? Furthermore, do you want to eat a warm, tasty and homemade breakfast or brunch prepared without much effort and without spending hours standing next to your stove or oven? Then all you need to do is get a crockpot and cook in it the extremely easy and yet delicious and healthy breakfast and brunch crockpot recipes given in this book. Learn how to cook mouthwatering savory meals, such as an egg casserole, a vegetable quiche, a crockpot lasagna, sandwiches with meat cooked in your slow cooker and even nutrient soups. This book will also show you how to make wonderful sweet breakfast and brunch dishes in your crockpot, such as oatmeal, sweet quinoa, apple and banana bread casserole and many more. Regardless of whether you are a meat lover, an egg lover, a pasta lover, or a person with a sweet tooth, the 25 easy and protein-packed recipes listed in this book will satisfy anyone's needs.Here is what you will learn after reading this book:- 7 egg crockpot recipes- 4 meat crockpot dishes- 5 crockpot soups- 2 crockpot pasta dishes- 7 sweet breakfast and brunch crockpot mealsTake out your aprons and impress your family, partner or friends with your crockpot cooking skills!