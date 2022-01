Make a fashion statement when you travel with this durable leather carry-on luggage on spinner wheels. Genuine leather croco-print construction. FAA approved carry-on luggage. Removable spinner wheels. Two front zippered pouch pockets. Top and side carry handles. Locking pull-out push-bottom handle. Security lock with spare key. Detachable and adjustable snap-on attach-a-bag strap. Business card slot with transparent cover. Two interior parallel straps.