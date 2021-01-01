Crop and Top

NY 77 Design is dressing women around the world for the past 20 years. Founded by Alec Izarov and based in New York, NY 77 Design is a contemporary blend of style and individuality. Designer wanted to take his aesthetic and really manifest it into a brand. Our design helps to enhance woman's personal style and focuses on freedom of movement and independence. The brand's cool, timeless collections are inspired by Alec's interest in architecture, modern art, and urban culture. NY 77 Design hallmark is to offer a unique and personal style to women around the world.