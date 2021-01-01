DANNIJO Cropped Hoodie in Blue. - size L (also in M, XS) DANNIJO Cropped Hoodie in Blue. - size L (also in M, XS) 100% cotton. Attached drawstring hood with bead accents. Terry cloth sleeves. Item not sold as a set. Due to the unique print, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Made in Portugal. DANN-WK8. DC071. Always intricate, always eclectic, and always changing, lifestyle brand DANNIJO is more than a jewelry line. Created by New York-based designers and sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder, DANNIJO strives to evolve with their customers. The Snyder sisters meld their individual bohemian and sophisticated styles into a high-end line integrating timeless architectural inspirations with thoughtful embellishing. These are the types of pieces you'll want to dress your life around.