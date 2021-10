This Top is Cropped, And is Meant to be Worn With The High Waisted Tatum Pant, Or Other High Waisted Bottom. Consider Sizing Up for a Boxier Fit. The Linen Keith Top is an elevated version of a basic tee. Made from our signature drapey linen blend, its a slightly cropped silhouette, with cap sleeves and a cut-out notch in the back. Its the perfect pair to our tatum pant!