Cropped ribbed sweater has a slight dolman sleeve, a v-neck/surplice cut at the front and back, and a thin strip of fabric across the top of the back for a comfortable fit. Smaller ribbing at the waist and wrists finish the look. Fit is true to size but we recommend sizing up one size if you want more length as it has a cropped fit. Model is wearing a size Small. Model's Height 5'9", Bust 32", Waist 25", Hips 34".