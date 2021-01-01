Rosetta Getty Cropped Sleeve T-Shirt in Grey 100% cotton. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Jersey fabric. ROGT-WS57. 14214N5260. About the designer: Rosetta Getty first entered the fashion world as a young model at the ripe age of fourteen. She studied fashion design at Otis College of Art and Design and launched her line in Fall 2014. With a focus on straight-to-the-point minimalism, Rosetta Getty offers pieces in a universally flattering color palette that transitions from day to night. Her uncomplicated, modern collections are crafted from the finest fabrics that exude an elegant, easygoing vibe.