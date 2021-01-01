LNA Cropped Sweatshirt in Grey. - size L (also in S, XS) LNA Cropped Sweatshirt in Grey. - size L (also in S, XS) 100% cotton. Terry cloth lining. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. LNA-WK209. ND2041-1. LNA was launched in 2007 by California natives Lauren Alexander and April Leight. Beginning with the idea of creating the perfect mens inspired t-shirt for women, LNA has since evolved into producing full, seasonal collections. Offering everything from your favorite tees to leather jackets and cashmere sweaters, the collection is always inspired by life on the west coast. LNA has a very loyal following of celebrities from Kate Moss to Ryan Gosling and has been featured in major fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle and Harpers Bazaar. LNA is based in sunny Los Angeles where Lauren and April continue to keep perfecting the perfect tee and the clothes you want to live in.