Givenchy's Spring '20 collection takes cues from '90s minimalism, so there are plenty of neutral colors and understated silhouettes throughout. Worn on the runway, these cropped pants are tailored from lustrous wool and silk-blend satin and have sharply pressed pleats through the straight-leg hem. Shown here with: [Givenchy Blouse id1240108], [Givenchy Shoulder bag id1199687], [Givenchy Pumps id1238415].