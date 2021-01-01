The LAUREN Ralph Lauren Crosshatch Leather Shopper Medium bag was made to pair perfectly with animal print or bold color block outfits. Shoulder strap at top for easy hands free carry. White tassel with gold accent at strap. LAUREN Ralph Lauren monogram at center front. Exterior slip pocket at back. Top zippered closure. Pockets at interior. Dust bag included. Constructed of leather. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 in Depth: 4 3 4 in Height: 9 1 2 in Strap Length: 21 in Strap Drop: 9 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.