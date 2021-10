Your hand placement will be better every time you use the Lamkin® Crossline Plus Golf Grip. This grip offers the benefits of the prior models of Crossline golf grips, and it’s softer and tackier for a more comfortable, precise swing. Design Softer, tackier material, providing the golfer with more comfort in their swing Straighter profile promoting ideal grip for consistency and control Black with white accented lines and Lamkin® logo on grip