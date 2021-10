The Florsheim Crossover Lace to Toe sneaker is made of leather with a round toe, padded tongue, and cushioned collar. Soft textile linings and Comfortech molded EVA footbed. Footbed is removable and accommodates custom orthotics. Supacush EVA midsole and slip-resistant rubber outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.