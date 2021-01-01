Showers Pass Crosspoint Waterproof Hi-Viz Crew Sock - XXL - Neon Yellow

The Showers Pass Crosspoint WP Hi-Viz Crew Sock is a waterproof sock for dry feet in wet weather. Doesn't Matter if you're on the bike, hiking or running, if it's wet out cold, wet feet Are the pits. Pull on these socks before your shoes and tackle the adventure just as hard. The neon yellow color increases visibility at night, so go ahead with the rainy road ride. Features of the Showers Pass Crosspoint WP Hi-Viz Crew Sock 3-layer sock is waterproof while remaining breathable Wear resistant knit exterior Waterproof, breathable membrane made of 100% polyurethane Coolmax FX moisture wicking, anti-bacterial lining Feels like a sock but protect like a rain bootie