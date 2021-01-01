Crucible Men\'s Stainless Steel Carbon Fiber Dual Grooved Comfort Fit Ring - 10 - Also in: 9, 8, 11, 12, 13

Make a modern fashion statement and make sure all eyes are on you when you wear this sharp and handsome men\'s stainless steel band. This men\'s jewelry item features a high polish stainless steel band with a matte black carbon fiber overlaid flat band. The carbon fiber band has dual sharp grooved lines The contrasting and distinctive carbon fiber detailing gives this men\'s ring a modern style while the dual sharp grooved lines accentuate the band with sharpness and confidence. Carbon fiber is a lightweight, durable high technology material. The carbon fiber and stainless steel construction enable this men\'s ring to withstand the everyday men\'s activities. This men\'s ring also offers versatility as it can be worn with a casual attire or a sharp formal attire. This men\'s ring design and construction yields maximum comfort. The inner shank is domed and polished for a comfort fit. The exterior band has a smooth surface for a soft touch on your adjacent fingers. This jewelry item measures 8mm wide by 2.4mm thick, and weighs 4.8 grams.