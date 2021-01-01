Crucible Blue Plated Stainless Steel Carbon Fiber Comfort Fit Ring - 12 - Also in: 11, 8, 10, 13

Make a modern fashion statement and make sure all eyes are on you when you wear this sharp and handsome men\'s stainless steel band. This men\'s jewelry item features a high polish mirror finish blue ion plated stainless steel band with a raised matte black carbon fiber band. The eye-catching carbon fiber overlay gives this men\'s ring a sophisticated edge while the blue ion plating and high polish mirror finish accentuate this ring with an elegant contemporary appeal. Carbon fiber is a lightweight, durable high technology material. The carbon fiber and stainless steel construction enable this men\'s ring to withstand the everyday men\'s activities. This men\'s ring also offers versatility as it can be worn with a casual attire or a sharp formal attire. This men\'s ring design and construction yields maximum comfort.