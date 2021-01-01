Cruciverbalist Crossword Clue solver puzzle Enigmatologist Tote Bag

Do you know some that loves Crossword Puzzles. That does the crossword puzzle everyday in Ink ,at the beach, at Breakfast. They won't talk to you till it's done. A Cruciverbalist is person skillful in creating or solving crossword puzzles. We all know someone like that. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.